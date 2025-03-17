Is Mammootty diagnosed with cancer and taking a break from films? Actor's team REACTS

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty was rumored to have been diagnosed with cancer, leading to speculation that he had taken a break from his upcoming projects. As the news spread rapidly online, his team immediately stepped forward to dismiss the rumors. They clarified that the speculations were baseless and completely false.

Mammootty's team clarified that the actor had taken a break from work as he was observing fasting for Ramzan and also stated that his temporary absence from filming was solely due to this reason. They also informed Mid-Day that after his break, he would return to work on Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.

"It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal," read their statement.

The initial schedule of Mahesh Narayanan’s film has begun in Sri Lanka. The project will be filmed across multiple locations, including Abu Dhabi, London, Azerbaijan, Hyderabad, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, and Kochi, for over a span of 150 days.

Tentatively titled MMMN, the film features Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban in key roles.

Previously, reports suggested that Mohanlal would only make a cameo appearance. However, Mahesh Narayanan refuted these claims, stating in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India that all actors have significant roles, with Malayalam actor playing a full-length character.

Up next, Mammootty’s will be seen in the film titled Bazooka. It is touted to be an action thriller directed by Deeno Dennis and co-starring Gautham Vasudev Menon. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2025, in theaters worldwide. His last appearance was in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s mystery thriller Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse.

The film revolves around Dominic, a former cop turned detective, whose search for a lost purse leads him into a web of missing people, murder, a stalker, and a mysterious dancer.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Mammootty's upcoming ventures.