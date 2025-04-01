Watch: Vijay Deverakonda flaunts signature beanie look at airport and we couldn't get over him flashing his sweet smile

Vijay Deverakonda, who has been winning hearts on his professional front, was recently spotted at the airport. However, his rugged look and iconic beanie style statement seem to have stirred quite the attention.

Vijay was seen sporting his classic and favorite look in a casual shirt, flared pants and a beanie over his head. Wearing a pair of broad sunglasses, the actor was smiling and blushing a bit as he chatted with the paparazzi.

Check out the video here:

Earlier on March 30, the Dear Comrade star was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai as he went for a private lunch date with his rumored ladylove and actress Rashmika Mandanna.

While the duo opted to make separate entrances to the same venue, the paparazzi were quick to spot them, and their glimpses have now gone viral on the internet. As per reports, the two of them enjoyed a lunch date together before exiting separately.

Take a look at it here:

Well, there seems to be no end to the buzz around Vijay’s alleged relationship with Rashmika. While the two of them have never acknowledged or commented on any of it, their fans never leave a moment to ship them together.

In fact, just some days back, their relationship murmurs were fueled a lot more after Rashmika’s Sikander co-star Salman Khan made a witty comment about her wedding.

Advertisement

During an event for their film directed by AR Murugadoss, the Bollywood superstar addressed the imminent age difference between him and Rashmika and added that even if she would get married and have a daughter, he would even work with the latter.

In his words, “Jab heroine ko problem nahi ho rahi toh aapko kyu ho rahi hai. Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ka permission toh mil he jaega. (When the heroine has no problem, why do you have a problem? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her too. Her mother will surely give permission.)"

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, the actor is gearing up for his next action-packed release with Gowtam Tinnauri’s Kingdom.