Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Ending Explained: What is Kalyani Priyadarshan’s true identity and who is superpowered ninja?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, hit the big screens on August 28, 2025. As the movie becomes a massive success in theaters, here’s a quick explainer of its ending in case you are wondering.

Who is Chandra?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra explores the story of Chandra (played by Kalyani Priyadarshan), a mysterious woman with a gothic lifestyle. Living in Sweden, she is summoned by Moothon (voiced by Mammootty), a shadowy figure who commands superpowered beings across the world.

As she is asked to move to Bengaluru, she keeps a low profile by taking a night shift job at a cafe. Chandra lives across from Sunny, a youngster who quickly becomes smitten with her.

Meanwhile, an organ trafficking scam is operating in the state with the support of a male chauvinistic officer, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda. Soon, Chandra and the gang cross paths with the organ traffickers, who decide to kidnap her.

However, things take a turn when Chandra reveals her true powers, killing everyone of them. She is revealed to be Kalliyankattu Neeli, a famous Yakshi (a malevolent spirit often found in Kerala folklore). Her transformation is witnessed by Sunny and Chandra confides in him.

After revealing her origin story to Sunny, Chandra is tracked down by Gowda. However, as he attempts to kill her, she bites him, eventually turning him into a Yaksha.

By this time, the government is struck with fear and enlists a special task force led by Nachiyappa to hunt down Chandra.

As they run for their lives, Chandra, Sunny, and his friends find themselves at an abandoned clinic. With Gowda closing in on them, the gang is saved by Chathan (a goblin from Kerala folklore), and a final battle takes place, with Chandra ending Nachiyappa’s life.

In a moment of melancholy, Chandra bids farewell to Sunny and his friends, promising she will return if an anomaly were to happen.

Who was the superpowered ninja in Lokah?

Lokah Chapter 1 featured two post-credit scenes. The first one showcased a superpowered ninja, Charlie (Dulquer Salmaan), who eliminates the remnants of the organ trafficking ring. He is revealed to be an Odiyan, a legendary character in Kerala folklore known for their shapeshifting abilities.

In another post-credit scene, an unspecified person is seen questioning Chathan (Tovino Thomas) after an expedition team of archeologists goes missing. The only image retrieved from the cave resembled the Chathan himself.

In the final moment, Chathan reveals that it isn’t him but one of his 389 siblings, providing a cliffhanger for a sequel.

