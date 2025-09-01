Is Lokah 2 in the making? Tovino Thomas likely to lead Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer superhero sequel

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is currently running successfully in theaters after releasing on August 28, 2025. As the film marks the first installment in a planned cinematic superhero universe, it seems that the second installment will feature Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

Is Tovino Thomas playing the lead in Lokah Chapter 2?

In Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Tovino Thomas appeared in an extended cameo role as Chathan, a superpowered goblin. The character rescues the central protagonists of the movie and later makes an appearance in a post-credit scene as well.

The post-credit scene reveals that an expedition team of archaeologists, scientists, and a monk went missing. Only the monk returned, and he is now being questioned by Chathan.

At this point, Chathan reveals that the person in the image might be one of his 389 siblings. The character’s extended appearance and the cliffhanger post-credit scene led to speculations that the sequel will focus on Tovino Thomas’ Chathan.

The Chathan character originates from the Kerala folklore of goblins, primarily found in Hindu tales of the Malabar region. Often appearing as adolescent boys in stories, they are known to cause great trouble to their victims.

Moreover, the film also includes a mid-credit scene featuring Dulquer Salmaan. The actor played the role of Charlie, a superpowered ninja. His character is inspired by the legend of Odiyan, a mythical clan from rural Kerala known for their shapeshifting abilities.

More about Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra features the story of Chandra, a mysterious goth woman from Sweden who is summoned to Bengaluru. Asked to keep a low profile, she moves into an apartment across from two youngsters, Sunny and Venu.

As the tale unfolds, the youngsters discover that Chandra is far more than what she appears to be, eventually unveiling her supernatural powers and revealing her true identity.

In addition to Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, the film features actors Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Anna Ben, and more in key roles. Interestingly, Mammootty also provides a voice cameo as the character Moothon.

