Etharkkum Thunindhavan on OTT: Where to watch Suriya starrer Tamil action thriller online as it completes 3 years since release

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is a Tamil action thriller that premiered in theaters in 2022. Directed by Pandiraj, the film received positive responses for the performances of Suriya, Priyanka Mohan, and Vinay Rai. As it marks three years since its release today, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is currently available on Netflix and Sun NXT. Those who wish to watch this action entertainer from the comfort of their homes can stream it on any of these two platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Etharkkum Thunindhavan

The story of Etharkkum Thunindhavan follows Kannabiran, a lawyer from Thennaadu, who lives with his parents. The village shares a long-standing tradition with neighboring Vadanaadu, where marriages unite the two communities. However, tensions rise after a woman from Thennaadu, married to a Vadanaadu man, dies by suicide.

Advertisement

This leads to hostility between the villages. Amidst the conflict, Kannabiran falls in love with Aadhini from Vadanaadu, and they get married. Meanwhile, Inba runs a pornography racket, exploiting women, including Aadhini’s friend, Yazhnila. Kannabiran rescues her and challenges Inba.

In response, Inba records private videos of Kannabiran and Aadhini to humiliate them. Despite the setback, Kannabiran gathers evidence to expose Inba. However, Inba frames him for murder, leading to his arrest. After serving time, Kannabiran takes justice into his own hands. He dismantles Inba’s network and destroys their operations. Therefore, this forms the main crux of the storyline.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is directed and written by Pandiraj, with Kalanithi Maran producing the film. The cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu, while Ruben takes charge of editing. On the other hand, the film's music is composed by D. Imman.

The cast features Suriya in the lead role as Advocate A. R. Kannabiran, with Vinay Rai portraying the antagonist, Inbasekharan (Inba). Priyanka Mohan plays Aadhini Kannabiran, Kannabiran’s wife. Sathyaraj and Saranya Ponvannan appear as his parents, Aadhirayar and Kosalai.