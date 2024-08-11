Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin and Keya Nair aka Raia are under guidance of 'master' Amitabh Bachchan in new BTS photo from sets of Prabhas starrer

Kalki 2898 AD starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and others is a blockbuster hit. The film directed by Nag Ashwin is earning praise from across the globe. Amid the movie's massive success, makers dropped another behind-the-scenes photo from the sets featuring Big B, Nag Ashwin, and child artist Keya Nair aka Raia.

In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is dressed in his Ashwatthama costume. He holds a long staff, adding to the mystic appearance. Surrounding him are large stone tablets inscribed with ancient-looking script and a blue screen in the background.

Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin is seen crouching and sitting next to Keya, likely giving instructions or discussing the scene. His involvement in this close-up interaction suggests his hands-on approach to direction.

The presence of the crew and equipment in the foreground showcases the scale of the production, indicating the technical complexity involved in bringing such a grand narrative to life.

Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, "Under the guidance of the master. #Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @nagashwin7."

Check out the post below:

Soon after, makers dropped another BTS photo from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD featuring Disha Patani and Prabhas with director Nag Ashwin. The trio can be seen in an intense discussion on the sets. Sharing the photo, the makers wrote, "Our Bhairava and Roxie."

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

Kalki 2898 AD is a groundbreaking film that merges traditional Indian mythology with futuristic science fiction. The narrative of the film unfolds in the year 2898 AD within the dystopian city of Kasi, where the world is characterized by scarcity of resources and oppressive governance.

The story centers on Bhairava (played by Prabhas), a bounty hunter striving to earn enough to enter a utopian structure known as The Complex, ruled by the tyrannical Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan).

However, Bhairava's life takes a turn when he crosses paths with Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan) and SUM-80, later named Sumathi (Deepika Padukone), a pregnant refugee with a significant bounty on her head. Sumathi's character is pivotal as she is believed to be the bearer of a child who could be the prophesied savior, akin to the final avatar of Vishnu, Kalki, who is destined to end the age of darkness known as Kali Yuga.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film hit the big screens on June 27 and is still running successfully in theaters worldwide.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares quirky ‘hanging around’ moment from Kalki 2898 AD sets; apologizes for mistaking Akayla as Agnipath