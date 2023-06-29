Naga Chaitanya to Aditi Rao Hydari: 9 South celebs who gave love a second chance

Love is the most beautiful thing in this world. Ain't it? While some find their true love in only one person, some find their fairytale in the second shot. And the same goes for celebrities as well as they are always in the spotlight for their personal life. Several celebs in the South gave love a second chance in life after failed marriage. Celebs like Naga Chaitanya, Manchu Vishnu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others broke their marriage and sought a divorce. They moved into their lives and got lucky enough to find love again.

List of South celebs who found love again

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya fell in love with his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu during the initial days of his career on sets of their film Ye Maaya Chesave. After many years of dating, the couple got married in 2017 but got divorced in 2021. Despite setting major goals with their relationship, the duo ended on a bad note. And, just after a few months, reportedly Chay was lucky enough to find love again. He is reportedly dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

While Chay and Sobhita Dhulipala haven't officially confirmed dating but gave enough hints that added fuel to the rumors.



Aditi Rao Hydari

Not many know but Aditi Rao Hydari was married. In 2002, she married her first boyfriend, Satyadeep Mishra. She married him at the age of 24, but they kept the marriage a secret since she was trying to become an actress. In 2012, she revealed that they are separated.

After many years of broken marriage, Aditi has finally found a beautiful love in actor Siddharth. The couple are too adorable, from mushy comments on social media, attending public events, and holidays to dates, they are all over the internet. In fact, the two danced on the viral Tum Tum songs for an Instagram reel and took the internet by fire. It is also to be noted that though the couple hasn't made their relationship official, they have indirectly given many hints.

Manchu Manoj

Actor Manchu Manoj, son of veteran actor Mohan Babu, was married to Pranathi Reddy in an arranged marriage and got divorced in 2019. The Telugu star had released an official statement about his divorce back then that this separation was a painful process. In 2022, he found love again and tied the knot with Bhumi Mounika Reddy, who is the daughter of influential politician Bhumi Nagi Reddy.

The actor got married in March and has been living happily ever after with his wife Mounika, stepson and two dogs.



Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj married actress Lalitha Kumari in 1994. They had two daughters, Meghana and Pooja, and a son, Sidhu who died in 2004. After his son's death, equations changed between him and his wife Lalitha. The couple tried to save their marriage but nothing worked and they got divorced in 2009.

Advertisement

Later, he met a young choreographer, Pony Verma during the shooting of a film. Despite the age gap of 12 years, Prakash Raj got married to Pony at 45. They got married in 2010 in attendance of their close friends and family members. The couple also have a boy named Vedhant. He started his new life at 45 and has been living his fairytale love.



Naresh

Naresh married three times and due to irreconcilable issues with each one of his ex-wives, he parted ways with all of them. He found love for the fourth time in actress Pavithra Lokesh. In March, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their family members in presence. The couple also made a movie titled Malli Pelli based on their marriage, which was recently released in theatres.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna Akkineni tied the knot in 1984 with Lakshmi Daggubati, daughter of famous Telugu film producer, Dr D. Ramanaidu. It was an arranged marriage set up by his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao. In 1986, the couple welcomed a boy, Naga Chaitanya. However, their relationship slowly started to hit a rough patch, and parted ways after six years of marital life in 1990.

Life took a nice turn for him as he found love in his Shiva co-star, Amala. They got married in 1992 and were blessed with a son, Akhil Akkineni in 1994. And the rest is the history of his journey of happily ever after once again.



Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan was unlucky in love. After two failed marriages, he found love again in a girl from Russia named Anna Lezhneva. He fell in love with the Russian model, Anna after working with her in a film and got married in 2013. They are also blessed with two kids, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanoich.

Pawan Kalyan first got an arranged marriage to a 19-year-old girl named Nandini. Later, despite being married, he fell in love with actress Renu Desai while working on films like Badri and Johnny and also got into a live-in relationship with her. In 2008, he got divorced from his wife Nandini in 2008 and married Renu Desai in 2009. The couple had two kids, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. However, they got divorced in 2012.



Advertisement

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep, who was all over the news for a sexual assault case, was first married to actress Manju Warrier. They tied the knot on October 20, 1998. Dileep ended his 16 years of marriage with Manju in July 2014 and the couple were officially separated in January 2015. They also had a daughter. Again in 2016, he got hitched to Kavya in November.

It was claimed that Kavya was the reason for Dileep's divorce from Manju but he declined. He said, "Never. I can swear in the name of God that Kavya had nothing to do with my marital troubles.” Dileep found love in the second shot and has been living with his partner through thick and thin.

Vishnu Vishal

Vishnu Vishal was first married to Rajini Natraj, daughter of the actor K. Natraj. The two reportedly fell in love during their college days and were in a relationship for four years before getting married in December 2010. They also have a son, who was born in 2017. But later, after one year, in November 2018, the couple got divorced due to undisclosed reasons.

Advertisement

And after his broken marriage, he found companionship with badminton player Jwala Gutta. After being in a relationship for a brief period, they tied the knot in April 2021 and have been setting major goals.

ALSO READ: Amy Jackson and boyfriend Ed Westwick lock lips; 9 unseen photos of couple flaunting PDA