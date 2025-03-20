POLL RESULT: Netizens think THIS actor deserves to earn superstar tag in South Cinema

A few days ago, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking its users to vote for the actor who deserves to earn the next superstar tag in South Cinema. The results are finally in, and the winner secured the title by a slight margin. You won’t be surprised to see who netizens chose as the next big name in showbiz.

Voters had five options to choose from, including Fahadh Faasil, Sivakarthikeyan, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Vijay Deverakonda. Initially, the Aavesham star was in the lead, but the Amaran actor quickly caught up.

While Dulquer Salmaan initially led the race and seemed like the surefire winner, someone else ultimately claimed the title by a narrow margin. If you guessed it, you’re right—Sivakarthikeyan won the poll with 28.82 percent of the votes and the Lucky Baskhar actor lost by a slight difference, securing 28.24 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran ranked third with 22.94 percent, followed by Fahadh Faasil with 12.94 percent. Surprisingly, Vijay Deverakonda came in last, receiving only 7.06 percent of the votes.

Take a look at the result below:

Sivakarthikeyan has become a fan favorite ever since the success of his recent film Amaran. Co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film became an instant hit at the box office due to its compelling storyline. Not just the plot, but viewers also loved the actor's performance and cannot wait to watch him in Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most versatile actors, known for taking on diverse roles on the big screen. His films like Lucky Baskhar, Kurup, and Sita Ramam are proof of his talent.

Up next, how can we forget Prithviraj Sukumaran? The trailer of his latest film L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal was released today, once again proving his worth as both a filmmaker and an actor.

Similarly, Fahadh Faasil’s acting skills need no introduction. His performances in Aavesham, Pushpa 2, Vikram, and many other films speak volumes about his talent.

Lastly, viewers might be surprised that Vijay Deverakonda lost the poll. This could be due to the debacle of his previous films. However, he is all set to return to the big screen with a bang in Kingdom, releasing on May 30.