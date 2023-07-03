Maamannan box office collection: Collects Rs. 33 crores over four days weekend in India

Tamil film Maamannan had a very good weekend at the box office, collecting Rs. 33.50 crores over its four-day opening frame, of which Rs. 28.50 crores came from Tamil Nadu. The political thriller film opened to excellent numbers on Thursday with some help from the holiday and then saw a very good hold on Friday and made strong gains on Saturday and Sunday. The film should be able to sustain well over the weekdays and has a good shot at hitting Rs. 50 crores in Tamil Nadu.

Maamannan is the career-best opener and will soon become the biggest grosser for the lead Udhaynidhi Stalin, who has seen limited box office success as an actor, unlike his run as a distributor, running the biggest distributor house of the state. The film’s opening is credited to the director Mari Selvaraj, whose previous two films have been received very well, with Maamannan making it a hattrick.

The box office collections of Maamannan at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 10 crores

Friday: Rs. 6 crores

Saturday: Rs. 8.25 crores

Sunday: Rs. 9.25 crores



Total: Rs. 33.50 crores

The first half of 2023, particularly summer, has been a lacklustre period for the Tamil box office. With the exception of three major releases, no film has been able to surpass the Rs. 50 crores mark in Tamil Nadu. While a few small and medium films have performed decently, their success alone is not sufficient to sustain the industry. Looking ahead to the second half, there are some promising titles like Jailer, Ayalan, Captain Miller, Salaar, and Jawan and a big box office volcano to erupt with Leo in October, the overall outlook doesn't appear significantly better. It is crucial for all the aforementioned films to perform well and some surprise hits like Love Today last year in order to boost the overall health of the box office. Maamannan is a good start, hopefully, there will be more of this.

The territorial breakdown for Maamannan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu : Rs. 28.50 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 2.50 crores

Kerala : Rs. 1.50 crores

Rest of India : Rs. 1 crore



Total: Rs. 33.50 crores

