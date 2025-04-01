Popular star kid: Meet Prithviraj Sukumaran's 10-year-old daughter Alankrita who played a major part in Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan

The legacy of Mollywood’s biggest stars is being carried forward by the next generation. One such star kid is Alankrita Menon Prithviraj, daughter of actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. At just 10, she has already unexpectedly contributed to the industry. L2: Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal, has a special connection to her. Though she is not a part of the cast, her behind-the-scenes role is a fascinating one.

Who is Alankrita Menon Prithviraj?

Alankrita Menon Prithviraj is the daughter of Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and journalist Supriya Menon. She was born on September 8, 2014. Her parents often share glimpses of her on social media, making fans adore her even more.

Prithviraj has always expressed his love for Alankrita. He calls her their "forever sunshine" and "greatest blockbuster." With accomplished parents, Alankrita is surrounded by creativity. She is already exploring music, hinting at a possible artistic future. While she may follow her father’s path, she is sure to create her own journey.

Alankrita's BIG debut with L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan's background title track has become a major highlight ever since the movie hit the big screens on March 27. The growling heavy metal vocals, especially in the trailer’s final moments have impressed the audiences. Another standout element is the child’s voice humming "Empuraane."

READ:L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 5

Advertisement

Ye, the voice belongs to none other than Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter, Alankrita. During the trailer launch, the Aadujeevitham actor confirmed this while speaking to Tovino Thomas.

Music director Deepak Dev also shared that they initially planned for an older singer. However, Prithviraj suggested a child’s voice to match the emotional scene and surprisingly, Alankrita recorded it in just five minutes. Deepak praised her talent and remarked, "She is her father’s daughter."

The special meaning behind Alankrita's name

Prithviraj Sukumaran has often been questioned for naming his daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj, as many wondered why his wife’s surname came before his own. In a past interview, he addressed the same and clarified his stance. He explained that he wanted his daughter to carry her mother’s name before his and that "Menon" was merely a name without any connection to caste, religion, or personal beliefs.

In his words, "I would like my child to have her mother’s name..even before mine. So, reiterating once again, MENON for me is JUST a name and has no significance whatsoever with respect to caste, religion, or beliefs."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see what Alankrita will pursue in the future. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Popular star kid Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara proves her strong fashion sense and style like no other at age of 12