L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 5: Telugu Version struggles at Rs 3.5 crore worldwide gross

When L2: Empuraan dropped in theaters, expectations were sky-high. Following the massive success of Lucifer, the sequel starring Mohanlal was destined to dominate the box office. Even in Telugu tinsel town, the remade version of Lucifer, Megastar Chiranjevi's Godfather, was a smashing hit. But that success hasn't translated to Empuraan yet. While the Opening day of L2 Empuraan was nothing short of spectacular, with ₹65 crore worldwide and record-breaking numbers in Kerala, same is not the case in Telugu states. Things took a surprising turn as the film clocked only a decent ₹2.25 crore on Day 1, and then the Telugu collection stalled, reaching a mere ₹3.5 crore worldwide gross by Day 5.

So, what went wrong? It’s clear that L2: Empuraan is the kind of film that should have worked wonders at the Telugu Box Office, given its action-packed style and Mohanlal's immense popularity in the states after he appeared in films like Jr NTR's Janatha Garage. While the Malayalam version of the film continues to break records, the Telugu audience hasn’t been as receptive towards L2 Empuraan. Whether they haven't liked the controversial content of the movie as being said or haven't really felt the taste of the action sequences like it happened with KGF and Salaar earlier, is something to be known.

Despite being a household name in Malayalam, Mohanlal faces an uphill battle in Telugu, where younger actors like Kannada industry's Yash and Tamil stars like Siva Karthikeyan, Pradeep Ranganathan have a tighter grip on audience attention. Even more surprising is the current competition at the Telugu Box Office. Other films like Nithiin’s Robinhood and Sangeeth Shobhan’s Mad Square are doing better than expected, which has only intensified the pressure on L2: Empuraan. While the film continues to show promise in other regions, the Telugu market remains a challenge.

Advertisement

The box office story of L2: Empuraan in Telugu is still being written, and its fate remains uncertain. However, with its impressive run in Kerala and worldwide, there’s still a glimmer of hope. Will this film find its stride in Telugu in this busy week? Or is this a case where the audience will slowly warm up to it over time? Only time will tell.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Odela 2, Jack, Good Bad Ugly, Bazooka and others in April race; Which will top the charts?