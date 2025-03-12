Popular star kid Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara proves her strong fashion sense and style like no other at age of 12

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, is one of the most popular star kids of the South film industry. The 12-year-old daughter of the superstar often grabbed the spotlight with her achievements. Not just that, she is an emerging fashionista and an actor in the making.

Who is Sitara Ghattamaneni?

Born on July 20, 2012, Sitara Ghattamaneni is the daughter of actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. The young lady has quite the social media presence and over the years, she has gathered much appreciation for her work and achievements so far.

Sitara is currently based out of Hyderabad, where she is pursuing her schooling at the CHIREC International School. She is trained in the traditional dance form of Kuchipudi, along with western ballet. Sitara also has an elder brother, Gautam Ghattamaneni, who is pursuing higher education abroad.

Advertisement

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s acting debut at the age of 12

Sitara seems to be already in the queue to become an actor, following in the footsteps of her parents. The budding artist made her debut in acting at the age of 12, when she appeared in her father Mahesh Babu’s film’s song Penny from the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Thereafter, Sitara bagged another massive opportunity where she dubbed her voice for the character of Disney’s Baby Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2.

Later, Sitara forayed into her first advertising commercial and became the face of the jewelry brand PMJ Jewels. That’s not all. She also made it to the Times Square billboard for the same advertisement.

Advertisement

Sitara’s whopping first salary of Rs. 1 crore, which she donated for charity

Fame seems to have been a constant of Sitara Ghattamaneni since, from very early on, the young talent has received appreciation for her achievements. Coming to her first salary, the star kid received a whopping sum of Rs. 1 crore for being the brand ambassador of PMJ Jewels.

Sitara went on to donate it completely for a charitable cause, making her parents proud and making a heartfelt gesture.

Sitara, a blooming fashionista who is quite a social media diva

Fast forward to now, and Sitara has a significant presence on social media, with a robust fan following of over 2.1 million on Instagram. She is quite an active social media user and keeps her fans updated with the latest happenings around.

Besides this, Sitara has also impressed everyone with her impeccable fashion statements. From traditional to western, simple to extravagant, Mahesh Babu’s daughter has proven her finesse in nailing them.

Advertisement

A look at her social media handle and one can be sure of the effortless charm in her fashion. Sitara has also attended several high-profile events with her parents, including weddings within the film fraternity, and needless to say, she slayed her traditional looks easily.

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the biggest cheerleader of her family

Besides her professional achievements, Sitara Ghattamaneni is quite the girl next door when it comes to her family. The young talent can be hailed as the biggest cheerleader to her parents and brother.

She often shares pictures with every one of them on social media, proving their priceless equation. However, Sitara’s bonding with her father Mahesh Babu is incomparable, as the little one gets all the princess treatment from her doting dad.

While there is much more to go for Sitara, it would be interesting to note all the achievements she further unlocks in her life, courtesy of her skilled talents and unmatched personality.