Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela tags him as ‘very secure man’; spills beans on ‘secret sauce’ in their marriage

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are one of the power couples of South cinema.

Having been married for more than 10 years now, the duo have proved to the world the power of their love and set partnership goals like none other. Just recently, the star wife talked about the one ‘secret sauce’ behind her happily married life.

Speaking with YouTuber Masoom Minawala, Upasana tagged Ram Charan not just as a good husband and doting father, but most importantly as a very secure man who pushes her to do and achieve more in life.

She said, “We come in as equals, we understood that quite early in our marriage. He’s a very, very secure man. And only a secure man will support a woman and push her to do more. That’s what he does for me. Being there with me through my ups and downs, and me being there with him, is our secret sauce.”

Moving on, the star wife added that while marriage is not a bed of roses, they are blessed to have a full support system of family members from both sides who are there for them.

Upasana even went on to reveal how it was her mother who suggested that the former goes on frequent dates with Ram Charan so that besides work the two are able to spare some time for one another.

In her words “My mom used to tell us that once a week you have to have a date night. It’s so important, and we try to do that as much as possible. Date night is at home, with no distractions like the TV or phones.”

The talented entrepreneur highlighted that communication has always been an effective tool in her marriage with Ram Charan, and like most other things in life, the two of them always ensure to work on their marriage everyday and not give up on it.

However, whenever there is a problem, both Ram and Upasana prefer to talk it over and discuss, rather than brooding on it single-handedly.

For the unversed, the couple is blessed with a daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

