Pawan Kalyan issues FIRST statement on son Mark Shankar’s fire accident; 8-year-old to undergo bronchoscopy after getting injured
Pawan Kalyan has shared his first statement on his 8-year-old son Mark Shankar’s fire accident. Read on.
Pawan Kalyan grabbed headlines after news of his youngest son Mark Shankar getting injured in a school fire accident surfaced. The actor-turned-politician, along with his brother Chiranjeevi and sister-in-law Surekha Konidela, has already departed for Singapore to be with the little one.
As fans anxiously wait for a health update on Mark Shankar, Pawan Kalyan has now issued a formal statement, revealing that his son has been receiving the best medical care and is on the road to recovery.
Check out the post here:
The politician also thanked the well-wishers for being with his family at such a difficult hour, and expressed gratitude for their support. His statement on X read, “Our youngest son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a school fire in Singapore and is being treated in hospital. He is gradually recovering. Mark Shankar is gradually recovering due to these good-hearted wishes and blessings. I sincerely thank everyone.”
In yet another statement to the reporters right after the news surfaced, Pawan Kalyan mentioned that the fire broke out in a summer camp in Singapore that injured several children, also including one fatality.
Coming back to his son, Mark Shankar has sustained burns on his hands and thighs, as revealed by Pawan Kalyan and will undergo a bronchoscopy due to smoke inhalation.
In his words: “The incident occurred during a summer camp in Singapore, where a fire broke out, injuring several children. One child died (in the incident). My son has burns on his hands and thighs. He has to undergo a bronchoscopy. The smoke inhalation will likely have long-term effects.”
For the unversed, Mark Shankar is the youngest son of Pawan Kalyan from his third marriage with Anna Lezhneva. The couple is also parents to their daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova.
