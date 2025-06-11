Rana Naidu S2: Is Rana Daggubati’s show an Indian adaptation of THIS iconic American crime drama?

Rana Daggubati created a rage among audiences with his dashing, angry-man looks and serious action sequences with the show Rana Naidu. The first season was released on Netflix in 2023 and was quite successful. More recently, the streaming giant announced that it is renewing the favorite action series once more for a second installment.

Advertisement

However, did you know that the storyline and premise of Rana Naidu are actually based on a popular American crime drama titled Ray Donovan? Yes, it’s correct.

Rana Naidu is an Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan

Rana Naidu is indeed a local Indian adaptation of the Liev Schreiber-starring crime drama series Ray Donovan. The latter had been released back in June 2013 and had continued with a total of five installments till 2020.

Both series run on the exact parallel of an angry protagonist whose only job is to fix the messes left behind by his clients. Moreover, both Ray and Rana are shown to be extremely possessive about their families and are willing to go that extra length for their sake.

How Rana Naidu and Ray Donovan are different

Well, the makers of the Indian show have heavily drawn inspiration from the American show, including in areas such as themes, storylines, and characters.

Advertisement

Moreover, since the concept of the profession of a fixer is less known and unexplored among Indian audiences, Rana Naidu has actually brought up a new game to the table.

Nonetheless, since the audience base of the two shows is essentially different, the makers have made necessary changes for the Rana Daggubati starrer, ensuring it blends seamlessly for viewers in India.

Rana Naidu cast and crew

Besides Rana Daggubati in the titular role, the series stars Surveen Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and more.

The series is created by Karan Anshuman, who has also directed it along with Suparn Verma. Sangeeth Siddharth has composed the music.

Rana Naidu is back with season 2

Recently, Netflix announced a reboot of Rana Naidu with a second instalment. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal would be joining the cast and would lock horns opposite the Telugu star as the antagonist.

Advertisement

The Rana Naidu Season 2 begins airing on the streaming giant from June 13 onwards.

ALSO READ: Super Girls OTT Release: When and where to watch Kshama Krishna and Gayathri Gopi’s Malayalam sitcom