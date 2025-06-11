Super Girls OTT Release: When and where to watch Kshama Krishna and Gayathri Gopi’s Malayalam sitcom

Super Girls is an exciting new Malayalam sitcom, all set to hit the OTT space soon. Being a women-led premise, the comedy series has already grabbed attention on social media with its mere announcement. Featuring a talented star cast and an engaging storyline, here’s when and where you can watch it online.

When and where to watch Super Girls

Super Girls would make its OTT debut on the platform Manorama Max. The streaming giant announced this with a poster on their Instagram handle. Sharing it, they penned “Super Girls | June 13 | manoramaMAX.”

Promo song and official plot of Super Girls

Ahead of its grand launch on OTT, the makers of Super Girls have unveiled a quirky promo song for the sitcom, which gives a peek into what the audience can expect to witness from the series.

The storyline centers on the lives of four modern young female adults who strive to break free from the shackles of tradition and social norms, and establish themselves successfully in a fast-paced world.

The four of them showcase distinct personalities and traits in their characters, as they navigate the joys of adulthood and balance it out with their burgeoning careers and even some serious challenges along the way.

Friendship, ambition, and a striving to prove themselves worthy drive the key themes of the upcoming sitcom.

Cast and crew of Super Girls

The Malayalam comedy sitcom stars Binoj Kulathoor, Kshama Krishna, Aswathy S Nair, Angelia Raaj, Gayathri Gopi, and more in key roles.

It is directed by Shabeer BN and is produced under the banner of Millennium Audios. Adarsh Anil has composed the musical score.

