What is Dhanush’s net worth? Know Raanjhanaa actor’s assets, salary and cars owned in 2025

Dhanush is making headlines recently after it was reported that the actor is currently dating Mrunal Thakur. While the actors are yet to make it official, how well do you know about the actor’s assets and the money he makes with each movie?

What is Dhanush’s net worth?

According to a report by The Financial Express, Dhanush has a net worth of Rs 230 crore, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry.

Interestingly, the actor’s net worth is not just formed with his impressive remuneration but also with previous advertisement collaborations with companies like OLX and 7Up.

Dhanush’s lavish home in Chennai

For those unaware, Dhanush owns a massive home in Chennai’s posh Poes Garden where several celebrities reside, including his former father-in-law, Rajinikanth.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Raayan star’s home is estimated to have a value of Rs 150 crore.

Dhanush’s astounding remuneration and personal vehicles

Dhanush is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. With his experience in cinema being more than 20 years, he is reported by India TV to charge a remuneration between Rs 20 to Rs 35 crore for each film, and receives a monthly salary of Rs 3 crore.

On a side note, the actor is reportedly said to have charged Rs 4 crore as his remuneration for appearing in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. The film starring Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, and Chris Evans in leading roles had the Raanjhanaa actor making a small appearance.

Moving ahead, Dhanush is mostly known for his simplistic lifestyle and often embodies it with his outfits. However, the actor has a soft spot for luxurious vehicles and is reported to own cars like a Jaguar, an Audi, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and even a Bentley.

Dhanush’s personal life

Dhanush, whose real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, was born on July 28, 1983. The 42-year-old actor is the son of former director-producer Kasthuri Raja and his wife Vijayalakshmi.

His elder brother, Selvaraghavan, is a popular director-turned-actor known for films like Pudhupettai, 7G Rainbow Colony, and many more. Apart from him, Dhanush also has 2 sisters.

The Captain Miller actor was previously married to Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. After a 20-year-long marriage, the couple divorced on November 27, 2024. The former couple share two children, namely Yathra and Linga.

Over the years, the actor has not limited himself to acting roles but has also served as lyricist, singer, producer, and, most recently, director.

