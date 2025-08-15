Rashmika Mandanna shares 7-year-old romantic pic with Vijay Deverakonda from Geetha Govindam, fans call it a 'soft launch'

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated 7 years of Geetha Govindam by sharing multiple snaps from the sets of the film. In the new post dropped by the actress, she also uploaded photos of and with Vijay Deverakonda, fueling the speculations of the duo dating.

The 2018 film is the first project where Mandanna shared the screen space with her rumored beau, and since then, the fans have not stopped shipping them together. In the year following the release of Geetha Govindam, the Animal star and Deverakonda yet again starred together in Dear Comrade.

Did Rashmika Mandanna soft-launch her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda with her post?

As for the social media post, the first picture in the carousel included a still of the lead stars from the movie, which went viral on the internet following the release. One of the photos from the post also included a candid snap of the Liger actor as he scrolled through his phone.

Meanwhile, other pictures included snaps of the actress and Deverakonda from a promotional event and Mandanna preparing for her scenes.

In the caption, the actress wrote, "I can’t believe I still have all these pictures from 7 years ago.. Geetha govindam will always ALWAYS be the most special film." She further added, "I was just remembering everyone who was involved in this film making and it’s been faaaaar too long since we’ve all met.. but I hope they are doing super well.. I can’t believe it’s been 7 years already but happy 7 Geetha Govindam."

Following the release of the post, the fans of the film assembled in the comment section and showered their praises on the celebrities.

What is Geetha Govindam about?

Geetha Govindam, released in 2018, is a coming-of-age rom-com where Deverakonda’s character, Vijay Govind, falls for a strong and independent woman, Geetha. While initially things seem well, things start going south after a misunderstanding. In order to win her back, Vijay and Geetha go all out to make ends meet.

The movie worked brilliantly at the box office and has grown on the audience over the years.

Geetha Govindam is available to stream on Zee5 and JioHotstar.

