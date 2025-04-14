Ravi Mohan takes on a devotional appearance as he prepares for his pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple; see PIC

Ravi Mohan recently shared a photo on his social media, showing himself getting ready for a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple. In the post, the actor is seen wearing a blue outfit, radiating a sense of devotion.

Sharing the same on social media, Ravi Mohan penned, “Swaamiye Sharanam Ayyappa.”

A while ago, Ravi Mohan had made the headlines after he was speculated to become a director soon. As per the buzz, the actor is all set to turn director with a comedy entertainer this year. The report stated that the movie is likely to feature Yogi Babu in the lead role, with shooting expected to begin in July 2025.

Even though the same hasn’t been confirmed as of now, with only speculations remaining. Additionally, the actor recently announced the launch of his own production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, which has yet to reveal details about its projects.

Talking about the actor’s work front, Ravi Mohan was last seen in the lead role for the movie Kadhalikka Neramillai. The romantic comedy, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and co-starring Nithya Menen, was loosely based on the 2010 American film The Switch, which starred Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman.

Apart from Ravi and Nithya, the movie also featured an ensemble cast, including Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, T. J. Bhanu, John Kokken, Lal, Mano, and many more in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Moreover, Ravi Mohan is currently part of the film Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan. The upcoming flick being helmed by Sudha Kongara is expected to be based on the anti-Hindi imposition protests that began in the state back in the day.

With SK and Ravi in leading roles, the film has actors like Sreeleela, Atharvaa Murali, Basil Joseph, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, Ravi Mohan also has the film Karathey Babu in his lineup.

