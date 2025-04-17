Thudarum: Ahead of release, makers of Mohanlal starrer unveil BTS orchestration of soundtrack by Jakes Bejoy; WATCH

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have unveiled a BTS video of its orchestration.

The movie’s soundtrack is crafted by Jakes Bejoy, which was recorded in Budapest. Sharing the video, the makers penned, “Budapest Scoring for #Thudarum. See you in 8 days!”

See the BTS video here:

Thudarum is touted to be a family drama venture directed by Tharun Moorthy, who wrote the screenplay with K. R. Sunil. The film starring Mohanlal in the lead role features an ensemble cast of actors like Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and many more in key roles.

The film features the tale of Shanmugham, a family man who resides in a village with his wife Lalitha and kids. Just like his other members, the man treats his old ambassador car as his own family.

However, the man faces a challenge from the authorities and society when the car is impounded. How he escapes from this predicament sets up the rest of the movie.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the movie L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial was the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy and served as the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer.

The film had Mohanlal reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpally aka Abr’aam Khureshi, focusing on the aftermath of Kerala politics after the events of the first film.

With a new political threat coming into play, the film also focused on the origin of Prithviraj’s character, Zayeed Masood. Aside from Lalettan and Prithviraj, the film had actors like Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, Andrea Tivadar, and many more in key roles. The film also had cameo appearances by Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is currently involved in the shoot of Hridayapoorvam. The upcoming film is being helmed by veteran director Sathyan Anthikad with Malavika Mohanan playing a key role.

