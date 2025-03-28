L2 Empuraan Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal's political actioner targets MAMMOTH opening of Rs 65 crore

L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role and an ensemble cast, has started its box office journey on a phenomenal note. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed film is making history at the box office.

L2 Empuraan targets a global opening of Rs 65 crore

Billed as the biggest Malayalam movie, L2 Empuraan stood tall to the high expectations and poised for a banger business day at the box office. As per the estimates, the Mohanlal-led political action drama is targeting a historic opening of Rs 65 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, the movie had already grossed around Rs 52 crore from the pre-sales alone for the opening day. The rest came from the solid spot booking and walk-ins throughout the day.

With such a mammoth opening day figure, Mohanlal conquered his box office throne again as the pied piper of Malayalam cinema. To give a perception, L2 Empuraan smashed the first four-day combined collection of Prithviraj Sukumaran's biggest hit, Aadujeevitham, on its opening day itself.

L2 Empuraan surpasses Lucifer's opening weekend figure on Day 1

The second instalment of 2019 released massive blockbuster Lucifer, is all set to storm the box office in the long run. Interestingly, L2 Empuraan crossed the extended 4-day opening weekend figure of its prequel, Lucifer, on its Day 1 itself. This is a banger result for any sequel in India.

For the unversed, Lucifer collected Rs 55.40 crore in its four-day long weekend. Given the hype around the sequel, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed film will keep on luring the audience for the whole weekend and put up a massive total.

L2 Empuraan has the potential to emerge as the highest-grossing movie in Malayalam cinema. Let's see if it can achieve this feat.

