Sankranthiki Vasthunam: Venkatesh starrer shatters TV records with second-highest TRP on channel

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, made waves at the box office after it was released in cinemas during Sankranthi this year. Now, the movie has once again shattered records after its TV debut.

As per a Gulte report, the movie has managed to rake in a TRP of 15.92, making it the second-highest-rated record on Zee Telugu in the last five years. This makes the movie stand behind only Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, which has a TRP of 19.12.

The movie premiered on TV and OTT on the same day and has made quite a significant buzz upon its release.

Talking about the movie, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action-comedy starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. The movie revolves around the story of a former IPS officer, YD Raju, who leads a quaint life with his wife in a village.

However, when a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his assistance. As the two team up to solve the case, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband’s loyalty, decides to join them. The rest of the story sets the stage for an entertaining ride filled with action and comedy.

In addition to Venkatesh, the movie features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as co-leads. It also features an ensemble cast in pivotal roles, including Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and many others.

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi, marking his third collaboration with the lead actor after movies like F2 and F3. Amidst the film's success, Venkatesh Daggubati confirmed that Sankranthiki Vasthunam would have a sequel, which will be released on Sankranthi in 2027.

Moving ahead, the veteran actor is next set to appear in the second season of his show Rana Naidu, co-starring alongside Rana Daggubati. The show will be available on Netflix after its release and will also feature Arjun Rampal in a key role.