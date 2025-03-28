Mad Square Twitter Reviews: Is Narne Nithiin starrer Telugu comedy flick worth watching? Read 11 tweets to find out

Mad Square has been one of the most anticipated coming-of-age comedy dramas and has finally hit theaters today, March 28. The movie is a sequel to the 2023 film Mad and retains most of the original cast in their primary roles. Despite facing competition at the box office, the Narne Nithiin starrer has managed to make its mark.

Soon after its release, social media was flooded with reviews and reactions from fans who watched the first-day, first-show of the comic flick.

In its early roundup, the movie has received mixed reactions from fans—while some have loved it, others have critiqued it.

To begin with, audiences have praised the Narne Nithiin starrer, especially in the first half. The director has been appreciated for seamlessly incorporating nuanced comic relief into every scene, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

Some fans have noted that Mad Square focuses primarily on delivering light-hearted comedy and pure entertainment, with logic taking a backseat.

The wedding sequence, in particular, has received special mention, with many considering it the peak of humor in the film.

On the other hand, Mad Square has faced criticism, with many netizens calling it a passable, one-time watch. While the first half was well-received, audiences felt that the film lost coherence in the latter half, describing it as utter chaos.

Coming back to the movie, besides Narne Nithiin, Mad Square also stars Sangeeth Sobhan, Priyanka Jawalkar, Ram Nitin, Vishnu Oi, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Satyam Rajesh, and others.

Written and directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film is produced by Sithara Entertainments, with Bheems Ceciroleo composing the musical score.