Robinhood Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Nithiin, Sreeleela and David Warner's film in theaters

Robinhood is a Telugu action heist movie that finally hit the big screens today, March 28. With its release, fans have been rushing to their nearest theaters to catch the first day, first show. If you are also planning to watch the Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer in theaters, do not miss out on these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

Viewers felt that Robinhood is a lighthearted entertainer with a wafer-thin storyline that manages to entertain if one overlooks the logic and rushed climax. They noted that Nithiin performed well in the action sequences, while Sreeleela excelled in an impactful role.

The music was appreciated in some parts, but they felt that it fell flat in a few scenes. Overall, they described it as a fun watch, best enjoyed without too much scrutiny.

Some moviegoers described Robinhood as a good entertainer filled with fun. They felt that Nithiin and Venky Kudumula's combination created a laugh riot in the first half, while the second half balanced emotion and entertainment. According to them, Vennela Kishore and RP’s comedy worked well, and they considered the pre-climax and climax to be the heart of the film.

"The second half started off slow but gradually picked up momentum. The cameo of David Warner in the climax was a fun touch! However, the biggest drawback was the songs, which didn’t quite match the film’s energy. BGM was good," read a review shared by a netizen on X.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few of them also found Robinhood to be a "bore fest" and felt it was a waste of time, with the only positive being a few laughs from Vennela Kishore. They criticized the predictable screenplay, irritating songs, and lengthy runtime. Many expressed disappointment, expecting better from Venky Kudumula, especially after such a long break, and described the film as messy.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood stars Nithiin in a dual role as Ram and Robinhood, with Sreeleela portraying Neera Vasudev. Vennela Kishore adds a comedic touch as Jyothi, while Rajendra Prasad plays John Snow. On the other hand, Devdatta Nage takes on the role of Saamy.