Robinhood OTT release: Where to watch Nithiin, Sreeleela and David Warner's film online after its theatrical run
Here’s everything you need to know about Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer Robinhood before its digital premiere.
Robinhood is a Telugu action comedy heist film that hit theaters today, March 28. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the movie has received positive response, and fans are already excited for its OTT release. If you're wondering where the film will stream online post its theatrical run, keep reading to find out.
Where to watch Robinhood
According to social media buzz, ZEE5 has acquired the digital rights of Robinhood. The movie will begin streaming on the platform after completing its theatrical run.
Official trailer and plot of Robinhood
The story of Robinhood revolves around Ram (Nithiin), an orphan who turns to theft to support his orphanage. He steals from the rich and donates to the needy. When the police begin tracking him, he halts his activities and takes up a job at a security agency. His first assignment is to protect NRI Neera Vasudev (Sreeleela), who soon finds herself in trouble.
As Ram steps in to safeguard Neera, he navigates unexpected challenges, including a dangerous mafia and hidden threats. The plot unfolds through key events, including a truth-or-dare game and high-stakes encounters. The film also features Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore, with cricketer David Warner making a cameo appearance. The climax unravels the mystery behind the lead antagonist, tying together the events that shape Ram’s journey.
Cast and crew of Robinhood
Venky Kudumula serves as the writer and director of Robinhood, with production handled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. Nithiin leads the cast as Ram, also known as Robinhood, while Sreeleela plays Neera Vasudev. Vennela Kishore takes on the role of Jyothi, and Rajendra Prasad appears as John Snow.
The film also features Devdatta Nage as Saamy, along with Shine Tom Chacko, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Brahmaji, and Keshav Deepak in key roles. Shiju portrays Vasudev, Neera’s father.
The movie includes special cameos, with Ketika Sharma appearing in the song Adhi Dha Surprisu. Additionally, Australian cricketer David Warner makes a brief guest appearance.
