SS Rajamouli expresses his condolences after RRR lyricist Mankombu Gopalakrishnan’s demise at 78

Trigger: This article contains details about an individual’s death.

Malayalam lyricist Mankombu Gopalakrishnan, who had worked in various movies over the years, passed away on March 17, 2025. As the renowned lyricist’s demise takes the industry by storm, director SS Rajamouli expressed his condolences through an official post.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the filmmaker penned, “Sad to hear about the passing of legendary Malayalam writer Mankombu Gopalakrishnan sir. His timeless lyrics, poetry, and dialogues have left a lasting impact. Grateful to have collaborated with him on the Malayalam versions of Eega, Baahubali and RRR. Om Shanti.”

See the post here:

The Malayalam lyricist and screenwriter Mankombu Gopalakrishnan had passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack. He was reported to have been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi.

Over the years, the man has exhibited his lyrical prowess in various Malayalam movies, including Laksharchana Kandu, Ilam Manjin Kulirumayoru Kuyil, Kalidasante Kavyabhavanaye, and many more. It is said that renowned artists penned over 700 songs in more than 200 films.

Other than being a lyricist, Mankombu Gopalakrishnan was also a poet, screenwriter, and translator. In his years working in cinema, the man had translated several movies from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali into Malayalam.

His collaboration with director SS Rajamouli includes writing for the Malayalam versions of movies like Eega (Eecha), Baahubali 1 & 2, and RRR.

Coming to director SS Rajamouli’s work front, the director is currently involved in the shoot for his next venture, tentatively titled SSMB29. The upcoming magnum opus venture starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role is touted to be a jungle adventure venture basing the central character on Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

Advertisement

The upcoming film is expected to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 900 - 1000 crores and is set to have Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a leading role. Apart from Mahesh and Priyanka, the movie also has Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to seek immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.