Remember Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's iconic film Ghilli? Here's where to watch it online as it marks 21 years

Ghilli is a Tamil sports actioner that became one of the most iconic films in Thalapathy Vijay's career. Directed by Dharani, the movie was loved by audiences, particularly for his on-screen chemistry with Trisha Krishnan. One of the major highlights was the song "Appadi Podu," which still has fans grooving. As Ghilli celebrates 21 years since its release today, here’s where you can watch it online.

Advertisement

Where to watch Ghilli

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Ghilli is currently streaming on Sun NXT. Those who wish to enjoy the movie online can watch it on this platform anytime and anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Ghilli

The story of Ghilli revolves around Saravanavelu "Velu," a state-level Kabaddi player from Chennai, who is constantly scolded by his strict father, DCP Sivasubramaniam. During a trip to Madurai, Velu rescues Dhanalakshmi from a ruthless gang leader, Muthupandi, who killed her brothers and intends to forcefully marry her.

Velu takes Dhanalakshmi to Chennai, hiding her in his house, unaware that both Muthupandi and the Home Minister are on the hunt. As Velu prepares for the Kabaddi finals, his father discovers the truth, and the situation intensifies. Despite being a wanted man, Velu plays the match and spots Dhanalakshmi in the crowd, reigniting his spirit to win. After the match, Muthupandi confronts Velu, leading to a fierce showdown. What happens next? Watch the film to find out.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Ghilli

Ghilli is directed by Dharani and produced by AM Rathnam under the banner of Sri Surya Movies. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, with Ashish Vidyarthi and Janaki Sabesh, amongst others in supporting roles.

The dialogues were written by Bharathan, while the story was originally penned by Gunasekhar. Dharani also handled the screenplay. The film’s cinematography was done by Gopinath, with editing by B. Lenin and VT Vijayan. The music for the film was composed by Vidyasagar.

ALSO READ: Was Trisha Krishnan annoyed by Thalapathy Vijay's behavior on Ghilli sets? Here's what actress said once