The Paradise: Director Srikanth Odela reveals WHAT inspired Nani’s unique braided look in action flick

Nani impressed everyone with the scintillating and powerful teaser of his upcoming film, The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. The actor-director duo, who is reuniting after their hit film Dasara, is now all set to bring a never-before-seen high-octane actioner to the silver screen.

While the movie is all set to release next year, the teaser of The Paradise left the audience amazed at one very special point, i.e., Nani’s unique braided look. The actor seems to have pulled off a completely new hairstyle for the film, something he has never done before.

And now, Srikanth Odela, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, revealed how Nani’s hairstyle in the trailer has a very strong emotional connection to the former’s own childhood.

Refusing to divulge more, the filmmaker said, “Well, I cannot reveal much at this stage, but would like to say that the braids have an emotional connection to my life. My mother brought me up in that look till I was in the fifth standard.”

Moving on, Srikanth Odela also spoke highly of the kind of strict physical regimen Nani had undergone to pull off such a muscular physique and look for the movie.

The director credited the HIT 3 star for putting in extra hours at the gym every day and even getting expertly trained in Karate for almost two months.

In his words, “Nani is the sort of actor who just comes to the set and becomes the character. It’s very easy for him to grasp the nuances of every role.”

Towards the end of the interview, Srikanth Odela also spilled beans on the central theme of The Paradise. The director highlighted briefly that with the movie, he wanted to highlight how characters can not only emerge from a positive foreground but also from dark emotions and backgrounds.

Srikanth mentioned that the Nani starrer would give a peek into the lives of those who emerge from the dark.