Rashmika Mandanna stirs nostalgia from her college days with ‘last minute’ styling; here's what exactly happened

Rashmika Mandanna has been at the forefront of the spotlight lately, courtesy of her back-to-back performances in Pushpa 2 and Chhaava. And now, amidst the hectic work schedule ahead, the actress’ latest social media post proves how she has equal parts glamour and simplicity. Not just that, the diva also expressed how it reminded her of the college days.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika dropped a bunch of photos decked up in a simple saree. She revealed through her caption that her styling, makeup and hairdo for the day were done by herself at the very last minute.

In the caption, the Pushpa 2 starlet revealed that the pictures were clicked by one of her best friends and such impromptu decisions simply rekindled nostalgia from her college days.

She wrote, “Sometimes... just sometimes things happen too last minute and have to do hair make-up styling all by yourself and have to ask my best friend to take my pictures. It ends up like this. I love it!! It’s taking me back to college days fully.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, her continued success in her projects left many wondering if she has been picky about the scripts and movies.

However, during an interview with IANS previously, the Chhaava star exclaimed that, in general, she has never taken her life very seriously. She added that her only focus remains on the storytelling part of the script, irrespective of the kind of role that she would get to play.

Rashmika said, “I just feel like there’s one divine power guiding me, right? And I honestly just go with the flow.”

On to her list of upcoming projects, the actress will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in AR Murugadoss-directed Sikander. Besides this, she also has Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa in the pipeline, as well as Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend.