Malayalam film 2018 collections go UP again on Tuesday in Kerala

2018 is UP again on Tuesday as the matinees came in higher than Monday. Yesterday the film had an extraordinary hold amassing Rs. 4 crores approx in the state, with collection hardly dropping from Sunday. After four days of release, the film has grossed over Rs. 13 crores in the state, this figure is set to rise to over Rs. 17 crores by the end of business today. The first week should be around Rs. 25 crores, for a film opening less than Rs. 2 crores, it's simply incredible.

2018 Looks To Topple Pulimurugan As The Highest Grossing Film In Kerala

Right now the film is in the gravity-defying phase and could stay that way for a few more days as the exhibitors are scrambling to add more and more shows to meet the demand. Once the collection stabilises, one could project where it could be heading. The Rs. 50 crores mark is a lock and it wouldn't be surprising if it does so within the second week itself. It’s been seven years since Pulimurugan held the all-time record gross with Rs. 78 crores, seeing what has happened over the last two days, it might be time to have some changes at the top.

The box office collections of 2018 at the Kerala box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 1.85 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.20 crores

Sunday - Rs. 4.10 crores

Monday - Rs. 4 crores

Total - Rs.13.15 crores

2018, Based On True Events, Is Being Termed As The REAL Kerala Story

The film is based on the true events of the 2018 Kerala floods and is being termed the REAL Kerala story, a sly at “The Kerala Story”, another film set in Kerala in cinemas right now, which coincidentally is also having a strong box office trend, though there are external political factors boosting the run there, not necessarily cinematic merits.

