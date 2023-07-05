Samantha to take break from acting; A look when Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt made great comebacks after sabbatical

A break is a break and has nothing to do with the end of the career. And several actresses in the film industry have proved it right. In the showbiz world, where it is often said that if an actress takes a break, it is quietly difficult for her to rebuild her career, celebrated actresses like Jyothika and Nayanthara have proved otherwise.

Many female stars have so far taken a pause from acting due to various reasons. While for some it was personal life or kids, a few actresses took a break due to other priorities like health and more. Today it has been revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress of South, who is currently at the peak of her career, is reportedly all set to a break from acting. On that note, let's take a list of actresses who have taken a break from work but came back stronger than ever.

Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt took a sabbatical and made strong comeback

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take a short break of a few months from work to focus on her health. As the actress is suffering from the autoimmune disease myositis, she has decided to rest a bit and take treatment. On a daily weekly basis, she takes IVIG injections, heavy antibiotics, and more for her Myositis treatment.

Samantha has already wrapped up Raj and DK's web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan, a few days ago. And now, she is busy shooting for the last schedule of her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. After the actress is done with that too, she will take a break from acting for six months to one year.

The Yashoda actress took this decision due to her hectic year with back-to-back releases and shoots for her upcoming films. A source close informed Pinkvilla, "Starting with the Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements."



Nayanthara

Nayanthara also took the brave decision to take a break from work when she was at the peak of her career. She initially decided to bid goodbye to films as she wanted to settle down in life and decided to get married to Prabhudeva. The actress also announced the same and revealed that Sri Rama Rajyam, directed by Bapu, will be her last film. However, following her bad breakup with Prabhudeva and accusations of her in the headlines, the actress took an 11-month break from the movie industry to self-exile from films and rethink her choices in 2011.

Advertisement

During an interview with Vogue, the Connect actress revealed, “I was in a personal space...I didn’t watch channels where my movies and songs were being played."

Nayanthara made her comeback after beginning an eleven-month sabbatical with Krish's Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum in 2012. The following year, in 2013, she won widespread critical acclaim for her performance in Atlee's romantic comedy-drama Raja Rani. Well after, ever since her second innings, there has been no looking back for the Lady Superstar. She has been an A-league actress.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. The beauty, who made her debut with Student Of The Year and took an unexpected break to learn new skills in 2017. She said, “I want to learn to play the piano. I want to learn Kathak too.”

When everyone wondered why someone who is on a phenomenal career high would suddenly take a break. She proved that it's okay to break and that too for something she wanted to learn in life. She came back stronger after her break and delivered the blockbuster film Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan. After that, she has been on a top-notch game, with back-to-back hits in her credit like Udta Punjab, Highway, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra. The actress again took a small break due to her pregnancy and baby this year but is back, waiting for the release of her next, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

While these actresses chose to take a break for themselves, stars like Jyothika, Nazriya Nazim, and Manju Warrier quit their careers to focus on married life and kids. However, these talented beauties came back stronger than ever. They are currently back in the game, delivering good movies and impressing audiences. It's not easy to be back and rebuild from scratch and these actresses did it. In fact, Jyothika and Manju Warrier are inspirations to women, the way they returned after almost 10 years and managed to kill it is beyond commendable.

The second innings for actresses has always been path-breaking till now. Samantha will be another addition to history, considering her filmography and talent, from her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave to Shaakuntalam.



ALSO READ: Mohanlal in Jailer to Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan: 5 cameos of South stars in upcoming movies that will get you excited