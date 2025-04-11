Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s 7 shocking statements: ‘I would lock myself up in a room’ to confessing Ram Charan carries cooker everywhere

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is more than just the wife of RRR star Ram Charan, recently made some eye-grabbing statements. In a candid conversation during a podcast, Upasana opened up on how she deals with always being in the limelight, her decision to freeze eggs, balancing marriage with work and much more.

On public scrutiny

“When I got married, luckily I didn’t know how to use social media much and apparently, I got trolled a lot, luckily, I didn’t know how to use social media so it didn’t affect me very much… the beauty of the whole exercise was that you know, over the years from trolling, now all my messages positive and I love it…so how much negativity there can be in this world…end of the day there’s silver lining…when people talk about trolls, I just let it be, it’s fine…take it negatively because one day it will be positive…it motivates me to work harder.”

Decision to freeze her eggs

During the conversation, Konidela also expressed that the process of egg freezing is not difficult. “People think that it is only for fertility reasons that you freeze your eggs but I think, you should do it to be secure. It is like an insurance policy. It is like the best insurance a woman can have for herself where she can decide when she wants to have a child on her own terms.” Further, she made a big confession that despite undergoing egg freezing, her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela was born naturally.

Stress eating

While talking to Masoom Minawala, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana also admitted that she was suffering from depression at one point- “I would let emotions rule over my body, and I would eat when I was stressed. I would lock myself up in a room and feel depressed. Now, I have control over my body and my emotions. Now, I have control over my body and my emotions. I think that is something I have achieved.”

On being a superstar’s wife

“We come in as equals; we understood that quite early in our marriage. He’s a very, very secure man. And only a secure man will support a woman and push her to do more. That’s what he does for me. Being there with me through my ups and downs, and me being there with him, is our secret sauce. And of course, marriage is not a bed of roses. We have our whole family around us, and our family is our support system — whether it’s his side or mine”, said Upasana. Further, on balancing their personal and work lives, the new mom said that she makes sure to go out for dinners once a week. “Date night is at home, with no distractions like the TV or phones. This is something important that we’ve institutionalised in our minds. If we have a problem with each other, we definitely talk about it. Communication is something that we’re still building, and will continue to build until we die,” said Upasana.

Ram Charan carrying a cooker everywhere

“My husband has to eat Indian food wherever we are in the world. One meal has to be Indian. We take a cooker wherever we go. We put it in the shower, plug it in so we don’t have fire alarm going anywhere, and you have home-cooked food,” Upasana highlighted on carrying her mother-in-law’s pre-mix ready food from Atthamma’s Kitchen.

