Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR gets special mention as The Academy unveils new Stunt Design category; SS Rajamouli REACTS

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which earlier made global waves with its Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu, has once again caught the attention of The Academy. As part of a major update, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the introduction of a brand-new category—Achievement in Stunt Design—to celebrate excellence in action choreography.

This exciting addition will debut at the 100th Oscars in 2028 and honor films released in 2027. Marking the announcement, The Academy shared a special poster spotlighting RRR, Mission: Impossible and Everything Everywhere All at Once as standout examples of cinematic stunt mastery.

They wrote, "Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars. The Academy has created a new annual award for Achievement in Stunt Design—beginning with the 100th Oscars in 2028, honoring films released in 2027."

Reacting to the same, SS Rajamouli took to his X handle and expressed his excitement over the introduction of the new Oscars category for Stunt Design, calling it a long-awaited recognition after a century. He thanked David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the entire stunt community for their efforts in making the milestone possible.

He also extended his gratitude to The Academy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for acknowledging the significance of stunt work. Rajamouli said he was thrilled to see RRR featured in the official announcement.

DVV Entertainment also re-shared the post and wrote on X, "The Legendary Saga Continues! Proud and elated to see #RRRMovie featured in the prestigious #Oscars announcement!"

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli, who also handled the screenplay, with the story penned by his father Vijayendra Prasad and dialogues written by Sai Madhav Burra.

The film is produced by DVV Danayya and features a star-studded cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

