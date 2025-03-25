Pawan Kalyan gets emotional remembering close friend Shihan Hussaini, recalls his impact on him

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Tamil actor and karate coach Shihan Hussaini passed away in the early hours of March 25 while battling blood cancer. His family confirmed the news on social media. While the country went into a state of mourning, Pawan Kalyan shared an emotional note and remembered his close friend who trained him in martial arts during the 90s.

The veteran actor expressed his grief and said he had only learned about the deceased's illness a few days ago. With help from his friends in Chennai, he informed Shihan Hussaini’s family about arranging treatment abroad. Pawan Kalyan had also planned to visit him on March 29. However, the news of his death left him "heartbroken."

In his words, "I'm heartbroken to hear the passing of renowned martial arts and archery coach Shihan Hussaini. I learnt karate from him. I heard about his battle with cancer just four days ago."

Pawan Kalyan reflected on his karate training days, recalling Shihan Hussaini's strict discipline. The actor shared that he always adhered to his instructor’s rules without exception. Initially, Shihan Hussaini refused to teach him, stating that he was no longer training anyone. However, the OG actor's persistence eventually convinced him to take him as a student.

Pawan Kalyan further reminisced about spending long hours mastering karate with him to earn a black belt. He credited Shihan Hussaini’s guidance for shaping his role as a kickboxer in Thammudu.

The veteran star praised his dedication, mentioning that he trained 3,000 black belt holders and helped popularize archery in Tamil Nadu. He also highlighted the Tamil actor's talents in music, acting, and sculpture.

"He facilitated easy access to martial arts among youngsters. His decision to donate his body for medical research shows his good heart. My heartfelt condolences to Hussaini's family members," Pawan Kalyan concluded.

Take a look at his post below:

Shihan Hussaini’s family announced his passing on Facebook, mentioning that his body would be at his Besant Nagar home until evening. They requested archers and karate practitioners to pay their respects in uniform. Karate practitioners would perform katas at 3 PM, while archers would offer a tribute with arrows at 5 PM. His remains would be moved to Madurai after 7 PM.

