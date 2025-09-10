EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi blessed with baby boy

Today morning, on September 10, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The little one marks a special milestone as he is the first male child in the family’s new generation. Well, celebrations have begun in the Mega family! Nearly 2 years after their marriage, Varun and Lavanya have embraced parenthood and are set to make an official announcement soon, expressing excitement about stepping into the new, beautiful chapter of their lives.

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in November 2023 in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple chose Tuscany as their wedding destination, surrounded by vintage white decor and lavish ambience. From Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, to Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, the Mega family members left no stone unturned to make Varun and Lavanya's wedding a special one. Though it was a traditional one, the photos and videos looked straight out of a fairy tale.

Inside Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

First pregnancy announcement

Taking to social media on May 6, Varun Tej wrote, "Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon." Soon Upasana, Allu Sneha Reddy, actor Nithiin, Samantha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal, and others showered them with love and blessings.

First pic of Lavanya with baby bump

Tej shared a photo of himself and Lavanya praying on Ganesh Chaturthi at home. The lovely pic of the actress flaunting her baby bump grabbed everyone's attention. "Wishing you and your family a blessed Vinayaka Chavithi filled with love, happiness, and harmony," read the picture caption.

Meanwhile, Varun is set to star in an Indo-Korean horror-comedy film, currently referred to as VT15. The film, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by UV Creations along with First Frame Entertainment, promises to be a unique blend of humor and thrills. Varun is undergoing Taekwondo training to perfect his action-comedy sequences with martial arts. As of now, 80% of filming has been completed. In this film, Varun takes on the role of a wizard-like character.

