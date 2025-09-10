'Hearty welcome to newborn baby boy in Konidela family': Chiranjeevi pens note for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's son

Chiranjeevi is over the moon as he welcomed his nephew, Varun Tej and Lavanya’s newborn into the Konidela family. The actor took to his social media to share an adorable picture with the baby boy while penning a long and heartfelt note for the new parents.

Varun shared the happy news with his fans and family on Instagram by sharing a monochromatic picture of him standing by his wife’s side, with both of them adoring the newborn. The post received immense love from the film fraternity, who filled the comment box with congratulatory messages.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Tej’s sister, Niharika Konidela, also enjoyed her moments with her “best friend,” whom she welcomed home on September 10.

Chiranjeevi’s heartfelt post for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s baby boy

On his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the South superstar went on to congratulate the parents, as well as the grandparents, as the new bundle of joy entered the family. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents.”

He went on to add, “So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child (sic)."

Additionally, Niharika, too, shared a picture with the baby boy on her Instagram. She adorably cradled the newborn in the first picture of the carousel post. In the second slide, she sat beside Lavanya on the bed with the rest of the family members as they spent time with the baby.

In the caption, Konidela wrote, "Welcome home, Best friend 10.09.25. Tiny hands holding a big piece of my heart.”

Meanwhile, fans too have been blessing the baby Konidela.

