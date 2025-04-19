Watch: Ajith Kumar meets with an accident again during endurance race in Belgium as car loses control

Ajith Kumar has been consistently setting the bar higher when it comes to managing his passion for films and motorsports racing with equal grit. While the actor has been delivering massive hits at the box office, he is also continuing to bring glory on the racing track with his remarkable record and performance.

Advertisement

However, the actor recently met with an accident at an ongoing endurance race event in Belgium.

In a video from the specific moment, which has gone viral on social media, Ajith’s car can be seen spinning out of control as it slips off the track. It then collides with the boundary impactfully.

Check out the video here:

Despite the collision and the car spinning out, it is being reported that AK was unharmed and managed to escape from his car without a scratch.

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time that the Good Bad Ugly star has been involved in an accident during a motorsports event.

AK, who runs his own team in motorsports named the Ajith Kumar Racing Team, has previously been part of concerning accidents in Portugal and even in Dubai.

Miraculously, he has escaped from each of them absolutely unscathed and has shown enough zeal to get back on the track each time after these mishaps.

Advertisement

In other news, Ajith has also been delivering consecutive successes on the film front. After Vidaamuyarchi made a decent but average run at the box office, the actor went on to redeem himself with his next film, Good Bad Ugly.

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial not only delivered a mass entertainer at the box office but also minted crores, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of Ajith Kumar’s career.

Besides this, strong rumors about Ajith Kumar reuniting with Adhik Ravichandran for another project have also been doing the rounds on the internet. Moreover, the actor is also reportedly discussing a potential collaboration with Dhanush as director.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Nani claimed he couldn’t ‘let go’ of his film Jersey amid it being remade in Hindi by Shahid Kapoor