Suriya pays last respects to actor Manoj Bharathiraja, consoles his father as he breaks down in tears

Tamil actor and director Bharathiraja's son, Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away due to cardiac arrest in Chennai on Tuesday, March 25. He was 48 years old. Following the news of his demise, several celebrities mourned his untimely passing and extended their condolences to his family.

This morning, Suriya visited Manoj’s residence to pay his last respects. The Retro actor met director Bharathiraja and expressed his grief over the loss of his son. As Bharathiraja broke down in tears, Suriya held his hand and comforted him. The veteran filmmaker was visibly devastated by the tragedy, but the actor remained by his side and offered support as he mourned.

Yesterday, Venkat Prabhu took to his X handle to mourn the demise of Manoj Bharathiraja. Expressing grief, he wrote, "Really shocking to hear the news.. can’t believe u r no more my brother #manoj gone toooo soon… deepest condolences to Bharathiraja uncle family and friends, may ur soul RIP."

On the other hand, actress Khushbu Sundar shared on her social media handle that she was deeply saddened by Manoj Bharathiraja’s passing. She called his demise an irreplaceable loss and also offered her heartfelt condolences to Bharathiraja and his family.

Manoj Bharathiraja was an Indian actor and director in Tamil cinema. He was the son of filmmaker Bharathiraja and made his debut in the movie Taj Mahal in 1999. His notable films included Samudhiram, Kadal Pookkal, Eera Nilam, and Viruman.

Before acting, he worked as an assistant director. He assisted his father and Mani Ratnam in Bombay. Later, he joined S. Shankar’s team for Enthiran in 2010. He planned to remake Sigappu Rojakkal, but it was never made.

