Allu Arjun steps out on dinner date with wife Sneha and kids, closes daughter's eyes to avoid flashes

After the stupendous success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is presently busy in the shooting of AA22 x A6. Amid Mumbai schedule, the actor is also spending quality time with his family and balancing the professional and personal lives well. The actor was spotted by the shutterbugs in the late night while exiting after a dinner date with his family.

In the latest video, Allu Arjun can be seen raditing cheerful energy while wearing a off-white full-sleeves T-shirt over a matching pant. The actor was spotted with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and children Allu Ayaan, and Allu Arha. Sneha kept it casual and comfy as she wore a black oversized-Tee carried a black handbag to elevate her look.

The actor was surrounded by the paps as he along with his family was exiting the location and heading towards their car. Allu showed his loving and protecting side as he closed daughter's eyes to avoid flashes. He smiled to the paps and waved at them while entering his luxury car. The actor made sure that everyone enters the car safely without any chaos.

Yesterday, the Telugu superstar was spotted in the tinsel town with his wife. They were walking hand-in-hand while passing through the paps. Looks like Bunny is enjoying the night life of Mumbai to the fullest.

On the work front, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule stormed over the Rs 1642 crore gross at the worldwide box office, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian movie ever. His upcoming venture, A22 x A6, is being directed by Atlee Kumar, who previously directed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The upcoming mega-budget movie follows the concept of parallel universe. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor. Backed by Sun Pictures, the untitled movie is planned as a Pan-World project.

