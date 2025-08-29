Where is Anisha Alla Reddy now? Everything you need to know about Vishal's ex-fiancée's new life 'adventures'

The popular actor-producer Vishal made headlines in the past for being in a relationship with Anisha Alla Reddy. While the movie star is soaking in the fame from the film industry, Reddy stepped out of the spotlight, and fans wondered where she went post breakup.

As for Anisha, she is a former basketball player who has also worked in movies such as Arjun Reddy and Pelli Choopulu. While away from the center stage, the actress has been spending time trying her hand at multiple activities.

Where is Anisha Alla Reddy now?

Anisha Alla Reddy is quite active on her social media platforms, and she often shares pictures and videos from the different adventures she picks up on. The actress was recently seen playing a piano, while in the caption, she offered her insights about gratitude and love. Additionally, she also went scuba diving.

Other various activities picked up by Reddy include hiking, feeding the elephants, and visiting ancient monument structures.

The actress’s Instagram is filled with snaps from the corners of the world, since she has been a big traveller.

As for Reddy and Vishal’s relationship, the duo got engaged in 2019 and were set to get married in August that year. However, the reports at the time stated that the marriage was postponed to October, but in the meantime, Anisha deleted all of her and the actor’s pictures from her feed, hinting at the split.

As Anisha continues to explore different activities around the world, Vishal is busy working on his upcoming projects.

