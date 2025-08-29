PICS: Mark Antony actor Vishal secretly gets engaged to actress Sai Dhanshika on his 47th birthday

On his 47th birthday, celebrated August 29, Tamil actor Vishal surprised fans with a heartfelt personal milestone as he secretly engaged to longtime friend turned partner, Sai Dhanshika. The intimate ring exchange took place at his home in Anna Nagar. While the couple's romantic journey blossomed after a 15-year friendship, the occasion felt like the perfect union of destiny between the two. Taking to X (Twitter), Vishal shared a few pics from his low-key engagement ceremony.

He wrote, “Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families.feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always.”

Vishal finally makes it official with engagement photos

Vishal, as we all know, likes to keep his private life low-key, and so he decided to go for an intimate ceremony, held at Vishal’s Anna Nagar residence. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of close family and friends. Earlier in the day, according to media reports, Vishal also visited the under-construction Nadigar Sangam building, making the moment even more meaningful for himself.

What makes this news special is the bond the two share. Vishal and Sai have been close friends for over 15 years. They have not starred together in a film, but it was during Sai Dhanshika's film Yogi Da's event, where the couple publicly announced that they are planning to marry on August 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, fans have flooded their social media with wishes to celebrate his birthday and also his new beginning. It marks a double celebration for Vishal this year.

Vishal’s ex-fiancée Anisha

For the unversed, Vishal was before engaged to his dear friend Anisha Alla and was supposed to tie the knot with her in October 2020. However, destiny had its own plans, and the two parted ways for the reasons best known to them. Anisha has acted in films like Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Pelli Choopulu.

