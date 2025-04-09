D56: Dhanush once again collaborates with director Mari Selvaraj after Karnan, says ‘Roots Begin a Great War’

Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj had last worked together in the film Karnan. Marking 4 years since its release, the actor and director have announced their second collaboration with the tentatively titled D56.

The film, helmed by Selvaraj, is expected to be a period venture with the tagline “Roots Begin a Great War.” Announcing the project, the actor and director presented a special look along with a picture of them together.

In the social media post, director Mari Selvaraj said, “Overwhelmed to celebrate the 4th year of a journey forged by Karnan's Sword! Thanks to everyone who celebrated and supported Karnan throughout the years!!”

“I am exhilarated to say that my next project is once again with my dearest Dhanush sir! This has been soaking in my mind for quite some time now and I am very excited to be joining hands with him once again,” the director added.

While more details about D56 have yet to be revealed, it is confirmed that Ishari K. Ganesh will finance the film through Vels Film International.

The actor and director’s former venture, Karnan, was a massive hit back in 2021. The film narrates the tale of the titular character, who hails from a lower-caste community residing in a village. As the villagers suffer a constant conflict with their neighboring village, the people are always fighting for their basic rights.

The rest of the movie focuses on how Karnan faces this dilemma and how he stands up for the oppressed people. The film is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, who had faced controversy over allegedly being influenced by the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence.

Apart from Dhanush, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and more in key roles.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Dhanush is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Kuberaa. The social thriller will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025. Moreover, the actor has films like Idly Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein in his lineup.

