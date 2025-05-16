The Heirs star Lee Min Ho invites fans to renew their subscription to him; here’s what it’s all about

Lee Min Ho is once again inviting fans to be part of his official fan club—MINOZ—as the 16th membership recruitment begins for 2025. This annual membership opportunity is a highly anticipated event for fans across the globe, offering exclusive access to content, events, and special merchandise tied to the actor’s activities.

Enrollment is open to both domestic and international fans (excluding residents of Japan), and registration must be completed through the official website

Enrollment and Membership Period

The recruitment period runs from May 2, 2025, at 14:00 KST to June 20, 2025, at 23:59 KST. The membership will be valid for one year, from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026.

What Membership Includes

Lee Min Ho's fans of the 16th MINOZ fan club term will receive the following:

Official MINOZ 16th Membership Card

One-time Special Membership Kit, with shipping scheduled to begin in August 2025

Access to Fan-Only Content on the official site, including updates and multimedia

Priority access to official events, depending on availability and organizer policies.

About MINOZ

Lee Min Ho's MINOZ is the official fan club, serving as a platform for fans to receive verified updates, engage with exclusive content, and stay informed about the actor’s upcoming projects and public appearances. Membership is offered on a periodic basis and is managed directly by MYM Entertainment.

For those who are still unfamiliar with Lee Min Ho, he is a prominent star who has made a significant impact in the Korean entertainment industry through a range of dramas.

Lee Min Ho's next project, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint: The Prophet, is scheduled for release in July 2025, marking another exciting chapter in his career.

Other than Lee Min Ho's latest project, the actor is known for the Boys Over Flowers series. The 37-year-old actor went on to star in several popular series, including The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Pachinko. He is also set to appear in the upcoming drama When the Stars Gossip (also known as Ask the Stars).

Fans interested in joining are advised to complete their registration within the recruitment window.

