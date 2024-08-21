The Judge From Hell starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young confirms OTT release on September 21

The Judge From Hell has been confirmed to stream on an OTT platform for the global audience to enjoy. The Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young starrer action fantasy will be released later this September. The story revolves around a demon who comes to Earth and works as a judge.

On August 21, Disney+ announced that The Judge From Hell would be streaming on the platform starting September 21. Park Shin Hye will be appearing as Kang Bit Na who is a devil in the guise of a judge. She is the anti-hero protagonist of the series. Kim Jae Young will play detective Han Da On who is warm-hearted but has sharp instincts.

The Judge From Hell will include 14 episodes. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST, which is 6:30 pm IST.

The drama tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character, but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change.

The Judge from Hell has been directed by Park Jin Pyo, who is also known for films like Brave Citizen, Love Forecast, and Closer to Heaven. This project will mark his first K-drama project. Jo Yi Soo has written its screenplay.

In a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Park Shin Hye revealed that her character in the drama is very different from what she has played before. She revealed that the character has her own charm and is something that she has never played before. The actress is known for her roles in romance comedies, so it'll be interesting to see her play the devil.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the upcoming fantasy romance based on a courtroom. It will be interesting to see how the chemistry between the main leads plays out in the series.

