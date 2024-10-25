When Son Ye Jin revealed she had been Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin's fan since middle school; WATCH

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s chemistry in Crash Landing on You is unparalleled, and so is their bond in real life. They are married with a kid now, and when their dating news first arrived, fans couldn’t help but root for them. But their chemistry has always been strong, and this moment perfectly demonstrates it.

Back in 2020, during the promotions of their rom-com Crash Landing on You, which would go on to become one of the most iconic K-dramas ever, the two actors appeared on a Netflix episode.

Titled Compliment Me, this segment was all about Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin showering each other with affirmative comments. However, there was a twist. The stars were reading out many compliments to each other and had to guess which one was written by them for each other and which was by the fans.

At the end of the segment, it was revealed that Son Ye Jin wrote “Oppa, I first saw you when I was in the second year of my middle school.” She added that it was when Hyun Bin appeared in IRELAND, that she even listened to the OST of the drama 100 times.

In the compliment letter, she further added that she has never failed to watch any of his projects and since then will always be rooting for him.

When it was first revealed that she was the one who wrote it, Hyun Bin was completely shocked even commenting, “Is this a scam?” Given that both of them are around the same age and IRELAND was released in 2004, it is impossible for Son Ye Jin to watch it during middle school, but she included it to make him confused while guessing which one was hers.

She also confessed that she used the internet to include the OST fact. Nonetheless, the actress emphasized, “I will always support and cheer for you,” and that’s all that matters to Hyun Bin.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin’s latest film, Harbin, premiered in the theaters on September 8. He is now set to lead the upcoming historical drama Made in Korea. On the other hand, Son Ye Jin is preparing to lead the upcoming Park Chan Wook thriller Can’t Help It. She is also in talks to star in a drama based on an R-rated film with Ji Chang Wook.

