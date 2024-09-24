TWICE to open offline pop-up store in Seoul to celebrate 9th anniversary; Know details

TWICE will be holding a pop-up store for fans to mark their 9th debut anniversary. The event would be taking place this October in Seoul and would be open for fans to enjoy. The group will also be holding a fan meeting to commerate 9 years of their debut. TWICE recently made their comeback this July with their 5th Japanese album DIVE.

On September 24, JYP Entertainment announced that an offline pop-up store will open in Lotte World Mall in Seoul from October 9 to 20, celebrating TWICE's 9 year debut. In line with their 2024 Twice Fanmeeting [Home 9Round], the pop-up store will also revolve around the themes of baseball stadium and the number 9. TWICE's upcoming fanmeeting will be held on October 20 at at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in Seoul at 1 pm KST and 7 pm KST. The 7pm show will also be livestreamed for the global audience.

TWICE debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track CHEER UP which went viral and became one of the biggest hits. They are also known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more.

The nine-member group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. TWICE released their 13th mini album With YOU-th on February 23, 2024, along with the pre-release track I GOT YOU. This marked their first comeback since the release of EP Ready to Be with the English single Moonlight Sunrise and the lead track Set Me Free.

The idols finished their world tour Ready To Be in December 2023in Fukuoka. The tour kicked off on April 25 2023. It started from Seoul and will cover 44 shows in Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania. This was the fifth-largest world tour in South Korea.

