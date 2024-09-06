TWICE’s Tzuyu is ready to give all her love in Run Away music video from debut solo album abouTZU; watch
TWICE's Tzuyu has released the music video for Run Away from her debut solo album abouTZU.
TWICE’s Tzuyu has finally made her much-anticipated solo debut with the album abouTZU, unveiling the stunning music video for the title track, “Run Away.” Showcasing intricate choreography and captivating visuals, the K-pop idol has made a strong impression with her powerful performance. The music video highlights Tzuyu's versatility as an artist, blending emotional depth with an effortless elegance that fans have come to adore.
Watch Run Away music video