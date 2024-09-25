Twinkling Watermelon turns 1: Top 5 romantic moments from Choi Hyun Wook-Shin Eun Soo and Ryeoun-Seol In Ah that melted hearts

Twinkling Watermelon, the South Korean romantic comedy series is celebrating its first anniversary on September 25, 2024, and how can we not look at some of the most heartwarming moments of the series? Starring Ryeon, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah and Shin Eun Soo in the lead roles, the show garnered immense attention during its original run.

The story centers around a boy, Eun Gyeol, who is born and brought up by hearing-impaired parents. has a natural talent for music. However, one day he visits a mysterious musical instruments store and travels back in time to 1995. There, he meets the teenage version of his father and tries to help him avoid a life-changing accident. Along the way, he also encounters someone special which leads to a special bond.

5 most romantic moments of Twinkling Watermelon

1. Yi Chan learning sign language for Cheong A

One day, Yi Chan flips through Cheong A’s sketchbook and notices several drawings of him. Curious and slightly confused, he takes the opportunity to ask her about the sketches when they both are alone. Caught off guard, she appears flustered. When he finally asks if she likes him, she shyly admits with a “yes.” His reaction is both funny and endearing, as he struggles to believe it’s true. It’s a sweet moment and marks the beginning of something special between them.



2. Yi Chan’s confession

After discovering Cheong A’s feelings, Yu Chan begins to recognize his own. Despite having a long-time crush on Se Kyeong, he realizes it was just a fleeting infatuation, whereas his feelings for Cheong A are genuine. Determined to connect with her, he learns sign language, as she has been deaf and non-speaking since birth. He then confesses his feelings to her using sign language, showing how much he cares. Touched by his effort and sincerity, Cheong A responds with a heartfelt hug, and they begin their beautiful relationship

3. Eun Gyeol and Eun Yu’s first kiss

Eun Gyeol and Eun Yu find themselves stranded after an incident, giving them some unexpected time alone. The atmosphere is tense, as Eun Gyeol recently confessed his feelings to disrupt Yi Chan’s growing relationship with her. Despite the awkwardness, they begin to talk, and as Eun Yu continues speaking, Eun Gyeol unexpectedly kisses her. The night evolves into a romantic date as he offers her his coat to keep warm and serenades her with a song on his guitar. Their budding romance deepens, and this intimate moment marks the beginning of something special between them.



4. Eun Gyeol’s confession

One of the most heartfelt moments in the show is when Eun Gyeol finally opens up about his feelings for Eun Yoo. After she tries to escape her current life where she impersonates her mother and return to her old life, her plans fail, leaving her feeling alone and defeated. At this vulnerable moment, Eun Gyeol reenters her life, understanding her situation as he is also into a similar one. He assures her that he will be there for her, despite their age difference, and that his only concern is being by her side. His genuine words provide comfort, marking a turning point in their relationship.