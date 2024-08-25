When EXO’s Baekhyun stopped Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo shooting due to cucumbers; know what happened

Baekhyun, the noted K-pop soloist and member of one of the biggest K-pop boy groups EXO, once halted Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’s shooting suddenly because of one food item. Baekhyun is well known for his charms, and when he stopped the Moon Lovers filming suddenly because of cucumbers, everyone just couldn't stop laughing.

It all happened when Baekhyun was appearing as Wang Eun in the hit historical romance K-drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo alongside IU and Lee Joon Gi. In one of the scenes where Lee Joon Gi, Kang Ha Na, Ji Soo, and others are sitting at a table together, there is a scene in which Baekhyun needs to be fed cucumbers.

SBS revealed, in the behind the scenes, that Baekhyun had halted the whole shoot for cucumbers.

When Yoon Sun Woo who played 9th Prince Wang Won, went on to feed cucumber to Baekhyun who played 10th Prince Wang Eun, and said “Eat up”. In the middle of the scene, Baekhyun stops him and says, “I can’t really eat cucumber,” which got everyone in stitches. The shooting was halted, and the entire Moon Lovers cast, including the crew, just burst out laughing at Baekhyun’s cuteness.

And due to Baekhyun’s picky eating behavior and not eating cucumber, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo shooting was suddenly stopped. The incident was quite funny and unforgettable.

Watch Baekhyun halting Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo filming for cucumbers here:

Baekhyun, also known by his birth name Byun Baekhyun, is a member of the worldwide renowned K-pop boy group EXO. He marked his acting debut with the role of Wang Eun in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

Most recently, Baekhyun, after a contract dispute with EXO’s agency SM Entertainment, left the agency along with Chen and Xiumin. However, they will continue group activities all the same. Baekhyun later established his agency, INB100.

In other recent news, Baekhyun confirmed that he will make a solo comeback with his 4th album, Hello, World, on September 6, 2024, with an exciting teaser. He had initially revealed his comeback plans during his Asia tour Lonsdaleite.

