When EXO’s Sehun spilled secrets to SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan instead of NCT's Johnny due to similar hairstyle

EXO’s Sehun, the maknae of the group often makes everyone laugh with his hysterical antics both intentionally and unintentionally. The artist once mistook SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan with NCT’s Johnny, which has remained one of the most memorable moments for fans that they often revisit.

As Idol Star Athletics Championships or ISAC took place this year, let’s look back on one of the hilarious moments involving EXO’s Sehun. Back in 2017 when the games took place and the third-generation groups participated very enthusiastically, we could see members from different bands interacting with each other. Labelmates, EXO’s Sehun, and NCT’s Johnny have been friends for a long time and they are often seen together.

On the day of ISAC, both Sehu and Johnny were seen talking to each other and walking around. However, at one point, Sehun got separated from his friend while doing something. He returned back to his position, thinking that Johnny was still there, and without noticing, he started to talk with the person beside him. But when he looked closely, he noticed that it was not Johnny but SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan standing beside him. He looked shocked after realizing it and quickly went to find his friend.

This particular incident left everyone laughing to this day. However, there was genuine confusion on Sehun’s part because both Johnny and Jeonghan had almost identical haircuts, body builds, and uniforms. Nevertheless, fans often remember the incident and have a good laugh.

Sehun made his debut as a K-pop idol as part of the boy group EXO in the year 2012, formed by SM Entertainment. The artist is currently enlisted in the military and will be discharged sometime around 2025. Apart from being a singer and rapper, he has also worked in various shows such as Now We Are Breaking Up, Catman, Dokgo Rewind, and more.

EXO held a fan meeting on April 14, 2024, titled ONE, which took place at Inspire Arena in South Korea. Moreover, they made their full group comeback with the album EXIST in 2023.